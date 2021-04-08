Beaded Blondes is a family company that accessorizes students’ Aggie Rings.
Sisters Lauren Lindemulder, Class of 2018, and Lexi Lindemulder, Agricultural Communications and Journalism junior, currently operate Beaded Blondes. The company makes small rings made to be paired with Aggie Rings, along with necklaces, earrings and other jewelry.
Beaded Blondes is currently owned by Lauren and Lexi’s mother, Lisa Lindemulder. The sisters have been running it since November of 2020.
The concept for the company first arose when Lauren said she wanted a new way to wear her Aggie Ring.
“I came up with the idea because I wanted an affordable way to accent my Aggie Ring,” Lauren said. “I wore these small dainty rings with my Aggie Ring and people would ask where I got them. I went to Lexi and just said, ‘We should make these,’ so we started making them for friends and eventually just opened an Etsy.”
While the sisters recognized there are other companies making ring accents, Lauren said they believe they are able to cater to those wanting a different kind of ring accent.
“I think we’re filling the market for people that don’t want to pay $1,000 for an accent,” Lauren said. “They want a more affordable option but still need the quality of the beads.”
Lexi said she currently runs the more “creative” side of things, such as designing and making the jewelry, in addition to filling orders and shipping packages.
“My favorite part about my job is finding new styles that we get to come out with, but also seeing people post once they get their orders,” Lexi said. “I really enjoy making the rings. It’s really satisfying to see my designs come to life.”
Beaded Blondes has received positive feedback and has known a lot of success so far, according to Lauren. Lexi said she is proud of the growth the company has accomplished.
“Whenever we first hit 1,000 followers on Instagram, that was pretty exciting because our Instagram grew so fast,” Lexi said. “Also, when we hit 200 sales on Etsy, which led us to creating our website, that was awesome.”
Lauren said she agreed with Lexi and discussed some of her own favorite accomplishments by Beaded Blondes.
“The response we got was great as far as brand growth,” Lauren said. “Also, we’re in two retail stores now, so I think that was huge, having an extension of our brand to be in-store, as opposed to just online.”
Lauren said she and her sister want Beaded Blondes to continue to grow nationally and hope that the company will get large enough for them to work there full-time.
“In the future, we’d like to get in more stores, so we can get more visibility on the wholesale side of things,” Lauren said. “I’d say going more national with retailers [is a goal].”
