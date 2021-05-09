As graduation ceremonies approach this week, the Class of 2021 prepares to be the second class to graduate during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Texas A&M will be having in-person graduation ceremonies, taking place from May 12-21. To ensure social distancing, each graduate was allotted eight tickets for their friends and family to attend. For those who are unable to make the event, each graduation ceremony will be live streamed through KAMU.
According to an NPR article, various universities and institutions across the nation are celebrating graduates in a variety of ways. Some schools, like A&M, are hosting multiple, smaller in-person ceremonies to comply with social distancing mandates. Some universities, like Iowa State, are hosting large ceremonies in football stadiums and outdoor arenas, while others, like the University of Washington, are doing only virtual ceremonies.
Engineering senior Ryan Ramirez said graduating during a pandemic is a little daunting and doesn’t feel like a traditional send-off into “adult life.”
“I never really thought of myself as a COVID[-19] graduate until now, but I guess that is because COVID[-19] almost feels like a part of life,” Ramirez said. “As much as I wish it was a typical graduation, I am absolutely thrilled the vaccines already rolled out, so I can share this moment with my friends and family, especially my grandparents.”
Though his senior year was different than his other years in college, Ramirez said he didn’t feel he missed out on anything.
“Sure, the football games were different and most staple Aggie events were held virtually, but we really made the most of it,” Ramirez said. “I definitely missed getting to go in person and see my friends everyday … but I, along with the other seniors, were fortunate enough to have at least three and a half years to make friends in our majors. My heart really goes out to the sophomores and freshmen who haven’t truly had the chance to make and find those friends yet like we did.”
Although he’s not sure if it’s the nostalgia of his senior year or the distance caused by COVID-19, Ramirez said one of the most memorable parts of his senior year was learning how to be intentional with friendships.
“The most memorable part of my senior year was getting COVID[-19] with my roommates while in the snow storm,” Ramirez said. “I thought we were all pretty close before that, but throw in COVID[-19] and several days of Texas snow and that’ll really bond anybody together … senior year was different to say the least.”
Psychology senior Sheridan Steen said she’s gotten used to how COVID-19 has affected everyday life, including her graduation.
“Honestly, I’m glad graduation is spread out because I think it will be less stressful and an easier process,” Steen said. “But at the beginning of the pandemic, I thought life would be back to normal by now.”
However, Steen said she’s still nervous about her future post-graduation because of how the pandemic has extended into 2021.
“I’m excited to graduate and go to law school after living through a pandemic my whole senior year,” Steen said. “But as the second graduating class during COVID-19, I don’t know when we will ever get back to normal.”
