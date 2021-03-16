Spring Break at Texas A&M is looking a bit different for the second year in a row.
It has been one year since students left for Spring Break in 2020 and didn’t return as COVID-19 swept through the country and Brazos County alike. This year, in an attempt to subdue the spread of COVID-19 in the campus community, A&M has limited Spring Break to just one day, Friday, March 19. With this change, students’ plans for this much-anticipated break have differed from those in the past.
For sociology senior Mel Ramos, Friday will be just like any other day.
“The only thing different is I won’t have class this [Friday],” Ramos said. “But other than those 50 minutes, it’ll be exactly the same as any other week.”
Operating on her normal day-to-day schedule, Ramos said it would be silly to use the word “break” to even describe this day off.
“A break would involve being able to relax and not worry about work or school,” Ramos said. “But I still have things due on Friday and this weekend, so I’ll still be doing assignments and studying [on top of] working.”
Biomedical sciences sophomore Maci Felts has planned her Spring Break around this given day and said she is using virtual classes to her advantage.
“Me and then some of my friends decided to try to plan around the one day we have off, so we left [for South Padre] Saturday and are heading back on Wednesday,” Felts said. “Meanwhile, we are still keeping up with our homework and classes while we are here, and when we don’t have any class, we go to the beach or go get dinner and hangout.”
On top of dealing with this unusual break the university has given, health junior Haley Jones said her semester plans were altered at the hands of the historic winter storm Texas experienced the week of Feb. 14, leaving thousands without power and in warming centers across the state.
“I’m going home to see my family because I haven’t seen them since the semester started,” Jones said. “I was going to see them [earlier], but the storm displaced them and with all of the makeup stuff I haven’t had a chance.”
Jones said if A&M had given students the full week off, she’d probably still plan on making the drive home.
“Honestly, if I was given a week I would probably be doing the same thing,” Jones said. “Just take the break to relax and turn around my burnout.”
Ramos said students’ inability to make plans because of the university’s decision means putting more weight on the shoulders of already exhausted students. While they may believe it is in the best interest to keep students from traveling and potentially bringing COVID-19 back to campus, Ramos said most have already left College Station.
“The decision isn’t really mitigating any risk when it comes to [COVID-19], but it will have negative effects on student and faculty mental health by taking away our chance to rest and recharge,” Ramos said. “Besides, most people can just Zoom from their vacation spots.”
