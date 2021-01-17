As MLK Day approaches, Aggies honor Martin Luther King Jr. and share how his actions have paved the way for their successes.
The Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service is a federal holiday celebrated on the third Monday of January, which lies on Jan. 18 this year. King is well known for being an influential civil rights leader who protested against segregation and discrimination. He advocated for racial equality and changed the lives of many people of color.
Black Student Alliance Council President Corniyah Bradley said this holiday is especially important because it raises awareness about the accomplishments and successes of King and encourages others to learn more about him.
“During such a difficult time in American history, he provided a sense of hope for Black people when we did not have any,” Bradley said. “He continues to give me passion in everything I do and empowers me to speak up and invoke change around me every day.”
Bradley said remembering King’s legacy is not a one-day event for her, and instead she celebrates him in her daily actions.
“I celebrate him every time I accomplish something in my life that was once seen as impossible or I was prevented from accomplishing specifically due to the color of my skin,” Bradley said.
Kinesiology sophomore Daija Green said without MLK and other activists, the civil rights movement wouldn’t have significantly changed society the way it did.
“This day gives everyone a time to reflect on how far we’ve come,” Green said. “MLK has impacted me personally because without the civil rights movement, [chances are] minorities like myself wouldn’t have been able to attend Texas A&M.”
Jori Dale, Class of 2020, said she admires King because he fostered an idea of peace, regardless of race.
“This man wanted people to genuinely grow to be better people so that our future would not see the inhumanity in the world they were currently living in,” Dale said. “I think this day is so important and very overlooked because it highlights why so many people died, especially Black people, for the basic human rights that we have today that are sadly still tentative.
Regarding how everyone should approach the holiday, Dale said white people should strive to be allies year-round.
“I think non-people of color can do better and be better allies by simply teaching children to accept and love, regardless of what people look like, and to stop the prejudice,” Dale said. “Children are our future, and prejudice culture is learned. America has a racist culture and history, and we have to grow beyond that. MLK inspires that.”
