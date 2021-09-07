Destination Bryan will host its first Maroon and White Night on Thursday, Sept. 9, bringing students to Downtown Bryan to support local businesses and learn about the Bryan-College Station community.
Starting at 5:30 p.m. and extending to 11:45 p.m., Destination Bryan will provide shuttles between Texas A&M’s campus to Downtown Bryan. Additionally, 14 local businesses will offer a 12 percent discount to any student with university identification.
According to Destination Bryan Public Relations and Communications Manager Abigail Noel, Class of 2012, the first Maroon and White Night was originally planned for March of 2020. Noel said though the event didn’t happen as planned, the community is looking forward to bringing students to Downtown this fall.
“Just like everything else, it was supposed to be the week that the world shut down, so it did not happen the first time. But, we’re excited to bring it back and for it to be in the fall semester in the height of football season and all the other fun things that happen in the fall,” Noel said. “We’re really excited to have the opportunity to showcase not just Downtown Bryan, but all of Bryan to all college students in our community — both A&M and Blinn students.”
Along with the discounts at local shops, Noel said the evening will also feature a musical guest and various organizations.
“This Thursday, things kick off at 6 p.m.,” Noel said. “There’s going to be a lot of community groups and student organizations set up throughout the street. At 8 p.m. we will have a free concert by the Spazmatics, they’re an ‘80s tribute [and] cover band. They put on a really fun show, and that concert will take place in the intersection of Main Street and 28th Street, next to the park.”
One business participating in the evening’s festivities is 3rd on Main Kitchen, a locally owned and operated restaurant of Downtown Bryan. Owner Mary Beckman, Class of 1990, said she is looking forward to bringing new students into the community.
“We’re excited about introducing college students to Downtown Bryan,” Beckman said. “[When] I was a student here it was a little bit old and rundown, but now we’re in the process of rebuilding Downtown. It’s come a long way, and I think it’s going to continue to grow and be bigger and better and more wonderful, but we need to let the kids who are coming into A&M know that this exists.”
With this introduction, Beckman said her hope is to open the doors for students to make new connections and support local business ventures.
“It’s historic, it’s fun, there’s things to see and things to learn,” Beckman said. “We’re so excited to be able to showcase this and get this kicked off for new students. We want to show that Downtown has a personality, and we want students to come down here and want them to be a part of our community and businesses.”
Though Noel understands campus is a central part of university lives, she said she encourages all students to explore what the wider Bryan-College Station community has to offer.
“I was a student myself once, I totally understand your whole world revolves around campus the first few years,” Noel said “Everything you do is so associated with what you can do on campus. This community … has so much to offer, for when you’re ready to get off campus and spread your wings a little bit.”
More information about the event, including details about transportation and participating businesses, can be found on the event’s Facebook page.
