Changing your major is more common than one may think
It’s common for students to feel troubled about their current course of study, and changing majors is more popular than most may think.
Each student is different in their decision process. Valerie Wilson, an academic advisor for the Department of Communication, said she changed her major five times before discovering what was right for her.
“Students can be really lucky if they do pick the right major first, I’d say that is more of the exception than the rule,” Wilson said.
Wilson said a contributing factor to the popularity of changing majors is students may never have had experience in a certain area they once thought they were interested in. She said once students gain experience in a certain realm, they may realize it’s not for them.
“I think that changing majors is smart because I think the only thing worse than realizing you’re in the wrong major is then staying in that major,” Wilson said. “I think it’s a good way to explore.”
Agriculture communication and journalism senior Grace Crow said she had to explore her original major, agribusiness, before realizing it wasn’t meant for her.
“I grew up around agriculture and showed animals so I figured it was similar to running a business,” Crow said. “I figured it might be something I would enjoy and thought it would set me up to find a well-paying job.”
Crow said she approached college choosing what sounded like the smartest decision for her, but once she began the coursework, it wasn’t as enjoyable as she once imagined.
When Crow realized she wasn’t happy in her first major, she said she sat down with her mother to reevaluate her options and came to a decision of what she wanted in a degree.
“I think you definitely go through big changes throughout college and find out who you really are, and that just might cause you to change your major,” Crow said.
Finance senior Nick Stebel explored two different schools and majors throughout his college career. Stebel said sometimes it takes time to realize your first major isn’t really what you want to do.
“When I first chose my major when applying for schools, I looked through all the business categories and chose one that I thought looked interesting,” Stebel said. “I definitely was not well informed at all at the time.”
Wilson said students who are unsure of their course of study and make the decision to change might open the door to unforeseen opportunities.
“Since so many students change their majors, don’t worry if you have to change your major,” Wilson said. “It can lead to some really good things, and even just the process of exploring your options can help you develop a lot as a person. Don’t be afraid of going through that process.”
Crow said the decision someone makes to change their major is a personal one that shouldn’t be affected too much by outside thoughts.
“Be honest with yourself and pick something you really enjoy,” Crow said. “Don’t let other people influence your decision or make you feel like one major may not be as good as another because you can always find a way to use your education if you are passionate about the subject.”
For A&M students looking for more information regarding a change of major, visit us.tamu.edu/Change-of-Major.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.