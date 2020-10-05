For World Teachers’ Day, Texas A&M will illuminate buildings around campus in blue on Monday, Oct. 5, to recognize the impact educators have on the world.
With the ongoing pandemic creating difficulties with education world-wide, the theme of this year’s World Teacher’s Day is “Teachers: Leading in crisis, reimagining the future,” according to the UNESCO website.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly added to the challenges faced by already over-extended education systems throughout the world,” the website reads. “The issue of teacher leadership in relation to crisis responses is not just timely, but critical in terms of the contributions teachers have made to provide remote learning, support vulnerable populations, reopen schools and ensure that learning gaps have been mitigated.”
Eleven schools in the A&M system across Texas will participate in honoring the sacrifices and services that teachers make for students everywhere. In a Twitter thread, A&M system Board of Regents chairman Elaine Mendoza said Texas is celebrating this world-wide day to honor all teachers facing new challenges this year.
“We want to celebrate #WorldTeachersDay in a big way all across Texas this year,” the post read. “2020 has taught us all to better appreciate the importance of those who choose to spend their lives teaching others.”
This celebration is particularly relevant for the A&M system, which focuses on teacher education and certification across all campuses with their year-round program called We Teach Texas.
“#WeTeachTexas & we are proud of it,” Mendoza said in the thread. “The A&M System is proud to graduate more fully-certified teachers than any public university system in Texas.”
