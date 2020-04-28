As College Station sits still and empty of most of the student population, Aggies have begun to reminisce on what they’ve missed most about being in Aggieland. Missing a spring semester in College Station can only be described as tough, and even the little things are not lost on Aggies missing their home. From their favorite restaurants and bars to the relationships formed on campus, nothing truly compares to life in Aggieland.
The people
It’s no secret that Aggieland is home to a spirit that can ne’er be told, and communication junior John Arndt said the people that call Texas A&M and College Station home play a huge role in maintaining that spirit.
“I miss the people,” Arndt said. “The fact that College Station is so empty is crazy, especially this time of year.”
Gumby’s
Before the state’s stay at home recommendation, it was almost impossible not to see a full crowd enjoying the 75 cent pizza rolls every Tuesday at Gumby’s, and journalism freshman Peyton Reed said he was no stranger to this regular daily special.
“A great place for different communities within Texas A&M to go, hang out and bond is what I miss about Gumby’s,” Reed said. “Especially on Tuesdays.”
Fuego
Open 24 hours, five days a week and 12 hours on Tuesdays, accounting freshman Dalmath Kandolo said Fuego Tortilla Grill was always her go-to hangout spot to eat good food and spend quality time with her best friends.
“A College Station staple that I miss is Fuego because my friends and I would go every week,” Kandolo said. “Typically really late after spending hours studying and would play Monopoly or Uno.”
Hurricane Harry’s
Boot-scootin’ and twirlin’ on the dance floor at College Station’s oldest bar and dance hall is what public health sophomore Darby Johnson said she misses most about being in College Station. With a fun environment to get a group of friends together, Johnson said she can’t wait to get back to dancing the night away at Hurricane Harry’s with her usual crew.
“It’s a tradition, and you know how us Ags feel about tradition,” Johnson said. “It’s nice to just not think or stress for a while, to just let your body do the thinking while you listen to the music. As semesters pass and my friends and I have grown to be more busy, it's been harder to go. After all of this is over I’m going to appreciate it all the more.”
College Station Starbucks
Whether it be on Northgate or down University Drive, communication freshman Carly Kahn said she misses the warmth that belongs to none other than a College Station Starbucks.
“The atmosphere at the local Starbucks is unlike the locations outside of College Station,” Kahn said. “The staff is always welcoming and the students and locals working hard always motivate my friends and I to study there.”
Learning with staff and students
It’s never unusual to see every floor of Evans Library jammed full of students studying on any given night, and online classes have made biology sophomore Yazmine Carter realize just how much she underappreciated getting to be in a group setting in that way.
“I miss the help from professors and students,” Carter said. “Having that interaction with others and study groups. Studying on my own isn’t as fun.”
The university WiFi
Although often overlooked, general studies freshman Cristina Mendoza said her at-home internet is nothing compared to how useful the university’s WiFi was, no matter where she would be on campus.
“My WiFi back home already wasn’t that great to begin with but now with COVID-19, everyone is home using it so it really hasn’t been able to keep up,” Mendoza said. “The university WiFi was unbelievably quick and although there were a few times that it would fall through, I just loved how well it worked over all.”
Roommates
There’s two sides to every roommate experience; either you love them, or you hate them. Public health freshman Molly Prigmore said one of the toughest things about being away from College Station has been that she and her roommate were separated far sooner than expected.
“Even though we were random roommates, and I didn’t even talk before we moved in, my roommate is my rock, my best friend, my lifelong sister,” Prigmore said. “We did everything together and now being suddenly separated and our year cut short is super upsetting.”
Eating lunch at the MSC
Taking advantage of any available table, friends and study groups alike gather in the MSC regularly to enjoy a meal or catch up on schoolwork and social interactions. Allied health freshman Ashley Springer said she utilized this common-ground type of space regularly with her closest friends.
“I miss eating lunch at the MSC with my friends everyday between classes,” Springer said. “I looked forward to this everyday because I knew it would give me a chance to be social, which I’m not always the best at and it gave me a nice break from doing schoolwork.”
Walking through Academic Plaza
Home to the Century Tree, hammocks hung in the live oaks and the statue of Sully, Academic Plaza would normally be bustling with student traffic. Now, industrial distribution junior Emily Sanchez Flores said it's hard to see her favorite place on campus so empty.
“It’s so lively and so familiar that it feels weird not having to pass through there multiple times a day,” Flores said. “I also miss seeing the dome of the Academic Building early in the morning because it looks so pretty, even as I’m rushing to my 8 a.m.”
