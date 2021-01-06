The manufacturing industry is cutthroat. Businesses compete with one another for product efficiency and analytical prowess that creates a supply chain unrivaled by even the largest competitors. Maintaining your competitive edge in the manufacturing industry requires a commitment to creativity and constant adaptability in order to outmaneuver and outsmart your business opponents. Manufacturers in the modern age would do well to make use of predictive analytics, collaborative robots alongside human workers, and machine learning algorithms to make business decisions and optimize their output. There is no shame in data mining if the predictive analytics you use on the raw data help you create better products for your customer. Here are some new ideas to keep that edge for the ambitious manufacturer.
Utilize the industry’s cutting edge tools.
Taking advantage of algorithms and other technological advances that make manufacturing faster, more efficient, and less prone to fault is essential when in a heated battle for supremacy alongside your competitors. No matter what your facility fabricates, you need to be able to pump out more product at a faster clip than each of your industry peers in order to remain a relevant and powerful force in the business. Utilizing collaborative robots to do repetitive tasks faster and more precisely than human workers can achieve this efficiency. Depending on the type of collaborative robot, this can be a great way to maintain this competitive advantage over the field.
Collaborative robots work with a predictive model and machine learning code in order to work as individual components all operating under the umbrella of a single operating system. Collaborative robots are manned by a single system, but can achieve the work output of an entire factory floor team of human workers with less down time, minimal faults, and no human requirements aside from the operators that maintain the system itself. By utilizing these amazing advances in manufacturing technology your plant can produce far more product and to an exacting standard that your buyers expect when they put in their orders.
These technologies are built on predictive analytics that account for where any given robot will need to be within the workspace in relation to the task at hand. To find the right software tools for predictive analytics needs, managers can reference industry reports such as the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant Data Science solutions. This means you will need to employ an engineering and IT infrastructure team in order to maintain the equipment and keep it functioning at peak capacity.
Don’t be afraid of change.
This new wave in the manufacturing industry means that manufacturing jobs are poised to change forever. No longer will you need to recruit human workers for the factory floor en masse. Instead, manufacturing hubs will be seeking highly technical applicants that can make upgrades and patch the software of the collaborative robots that will be taking on the heavy lifting. Manufacturing jobs, of course will still require human input in the production process itself, but these roles will be scaled back as technology continues to assist humans in these productive capacities.
Fear of this change in your industry is a recipe for failure, or at the very least a reduction in business. Rolling with the times and the changing nature of your business is crucial to continuing success that powers your company into the future. One way to embrace this change is to begin teaching your current workforce to function in these new roles. Many manufacturing jobs are highly technical in and of themselves, so a shift from one type of labor skill to another is something entirely within the realm of possibility for much of your workforce.
The team you have built is made up of artisans, they are masters at crafting the particular things you forge in on the shop floor and have an intimate knowledge of the process that goes into creating a single unit. As such, they possess a built in investment in seeing the business continue to succeed and will often embrace the change themselves if given the opportunity. Craftsmen love working with their tools, so a retraining program that sees your men and women learn to wield a new toolbox is an empowering sight to behold. Different types of robots can take on various repetitive tasks, while meeting safety requirements and maintaining human safety.
The bottom line is that incorporating collaborative robots onto your factory floor reflects an accurate forecast of what the future of manufacturing holds. Utilizing the best of the industry standards to continue progressing into the future is the new normal. Technology is seeping quickly into every industry and the creation of goods is no different. Keeping your edge requires an embrace that you should welcome with open arms.
