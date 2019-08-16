I’ve been having persistent pain in my joints and back. I also have headaches at time. When it gets bad, I usually reach for aspirin or ibuprofen to relieve the discomfort. It’s a quick fix that works in the moment. My friends have been telling me to try natural or holistic treatment methods. Can you tell me anything about what a chiropractor does?
Many people turn to painkillers for their occasional aches because that’s what most of us are familiar with. Chiropractic care is a far different approach that has been growing in popularity thanks to its benefits. Here are three reasons you should consider seeing a chiropractor.
Treating the cause
Chiropractic care focuses on treating the cause of a problem, not the symptoms. Unlike traditional medications, which often mask symptoms, chiropractic treatment teaches patients to manage a condition and learn a treatment plan to get back on track with routine life. Because this is a holistic treatment, no nasty side effects occur the way they might with medication.
An injury or degenerative condition that causes pain, inflammation, and stiffness can affect range of motion and flexibility. Often, such conditions can only be eased with regular exercise, but for some, the pain is too limiting and the condition further deteriorates.
A chiropractor uses spinal adjustments to realign bones and joints to reduce pain, restore range of motion, and improve flexibility and balance. They can also recommend at-home exercises for patients to do in between sessions to further increase strength and flexibility.
Launchfit is a fitness-focused sports medicine practice empowering New Yorkers to become happier and healthier. Through the use of chiropractic, physical therapy, and fitness medical professionals identify the root causes of pain and help individuals resume their daily routines. Using the latest technologies in sports medicine and fitness sessions incorporate a range of modalities to safely engage all muscle groups in a sustainable way. Their qualified medical staff give comprehensive medical, fitness, and movement assessments to determine an individual’s level of intervention and course of action.
Treatments assist with chronic pain
When a patient is suffering from chronic pain, a chiropractor will use the first session to assess the root of the problem and determine where inflammation and muscle tension are occurring from. Once these are pinpointed, a treatment plan is built.
A chiropractor might use ultrasound, electrical muscle stimulation (EMS), transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS) therapy, and other techniques to complement spinal adjustment.
Given that most headaches are the result of muscle tension in the neck, spinal manipulation improves posture and alignment, which reduces tension. Muscle tension and nerve irritation, both tied to chronic stress, create uneven pressure on the body, which lead to alignment problems. When a chiropractor releases the muscle tension, the body returns to a relaxed and balanced state.
Improved sleep and immune system
Chiropractic treatment and manipulation therapies help increase blood flow, which is essential to sleep quality. When your spine is misaligned, this causes a stress response that puts the body out of balance and doesn’t allow it to rest.
The immune system and nervous system are closely interlinked, and it’s believed that manipulating one affects the other. The nervous system runs through the spine and works with the immune system so that the body can adapt to various conditions and heal itself. Subluxations can lead to neural dysfunctions that stress the body and cause weakened immune response. Treating misalignments with chiropractic manipulation alleviates neural dysfunctions and improves the immune system.
Keeping up with proper spinal alignment also helps to reduce levels of the stress hormone cortisol. This hormone keeps the body alert and wired, much like caffeine or sugar. The lower the levels of cortisol, the better the body can rest and the more improved the quality of sleep.
