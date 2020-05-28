SEO stands for Search Engine Optimization, and describes the process of increasing quality traffic to your website through improved search engine ranking. There are a variety of methods within SEO that accomplish the desired results, and keeping up on SEO best practices can be time-consuming.
Many people understand the basics of SEO, which are that you use keywords within your online content to increase the likelihood of an internet user being directed to your website through a search engine. However, you may not know how to find the right keywords for your law firm, how to use those keywords to increase traffic properly, or how to tell if your SEO efforts are successful. Many factors may confuse you if you're brand new to the world of SEO—especially when SEO best practices change frequently as search engines develop better search algorithms to provide more accurate searches.
What does SEO look like for a law firm?
For a law firm, growing an online presence will be based on the content you provide visitors. Since you are attempting to present yourself as an authority in your particular area of law, the content you provide needs to be factual, valuable, and applicable. Simply, it needs to offer the correct information people are looking for when they are looking for it.
Posting content that has no real information or value, but is chuck full of keywords, will not end well for your online growth. First, you will not rank well in search engines due to the variety of factors taken into consideration by the search algorithms. Second, the visitors you attract to your site will quickly become frustrated when their questions are not answered, thus returning to their search results to find a different firm. The more users quickly leaving your site, the worse your search rankings become. Additionally, those visitors will not go back to your site when they have other questions because they'll remember you failed to help them the first time.
How can you improve SEO on your website?
You will see a noticeable increase in your search engine ranking and unique traffic if you frequently update your website with content that utilizes keywords and provides timely and applicable information for your target audience. (Your target audience is the demographic of people that would search out your legal services.) While consistently coming up with new content may seem like an overwhelming task, you can get help with that.
How will an SEO service help you?
While it may be tempting to hire an intern or freelancer to update your website, you want to invest your money wisely, which means hiring a professional SEO service to grow your firm's domain. Best Law Firm SEO can help you grow your law firm's authority, brand, and presence online. They can work with your firm on mobile optimization, link building, and other SEO services.
An SEO service can do the necessary keyword research to identify the most used search terms from users looking for the kinds of legal services you offer. They can also do ongoing keyword research as terms change and user behavior changes. When better keywords are identified, they can move forward with ensuring you have new content created for your website that utilizes those new keywords. Your SEO service provider can also work with you to identify the cities you want to target and launch an effective local search campaign.
Digital marketing is a full-time job, especially for someone that isn't well-versed in what they are doing. Choosing to outsource to an SEO service provider will save frustration and money in the long run because your time is valuable, and a professional will be able to get the work done in less time because they know what they need to accomplish.
