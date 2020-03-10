If you are a barber or barbershop owner and you’re opening a new location, that is definitely a cause for celebration. Opening a business can be a lot of hard work, so you might as well treat yourself and your new customers to an awesome grand opening event to celebrate.
If you want a grand opening that is truly grand, you will want to make sure you have all the essential elements of any business’s launch party, and maybe some extra elements to show off your barbershop’s uniqueness and prowess. A good grand opening event is key to bringing in and maintaining customers, so make sure you incorporate the advice that follows.
Get the Place Looking Top-Notch to Impress Newcomers
If you really want to up your barbershop’s reputation, you’ll want to apply the same advice you would on a first date or job interview: dress to impress. Make sure you hang up some barbershop decor, put a fresh coat of paint on the walls, clean all floors and surfaces, and upgrade your barber chairs.
While you may not consider your barber chairs when you are prepping for the big day, keep in mind that if folks are supposed to come to your salon and sit for as long as a haircut might take, they’ll want to take a seat in some comfy and stylish barbershop chairs with an ample footrest.
Having the appearance of your salon or barbershop match the quality of the hairstyling and cutting your 'do is key to having a grand opening that results in a nice influx of clients.
Consider Door Prizes or Giveaways to Entice People to Attend
If you want to draw a crowd, consider offering door prizes, giveaways, or raffles. The possibility of winning a free haircut, some nice hair products, or a fancy new blowdryer will get people through the door which will introduce them to you and your amazing new barbershop. Getting on the radar of new potential clients is well worth the price of these giveaways.
Get Some Local Sips and Eats
Every good party needs some food and drinks, and the opening of your salon or barbershop is no exception. You may be able to get your refreshments at an affordable price if you work with a local restaurant or liquor store vendor to supply liquor and snacks. While you may not have thought about it, having a wide selection of whiskey, tequila, red wine, and Sauvignon blanc can convey to customers that you are a laidback barber who cares about catering to your customers’ wants.
Invite Local Talent to Perform
In the same vein of working with local vendors for food and drink, you may be able to hire a comedian or musician from your community to perform at your grand opening. Hiring someone who is local shows that you care about becoming a trusted and friendly establishment in your town, city, or neighborhood. Additionally, having someone who is well known in your area come out to perform will drive more people to your barbershop and will expose them to the great vibe you’ve created in your shop.
Include a Coupon or Discount for First-Timers
People who spend their time and money to come out to your barber shop’s grand opening will be much more delighted to do so if they know there is something in it for them. Consider offering a percentage off a haircut or service or giving anyone who attends the opening a free cut. Or, to help increase your word of mouth marketing, you could offer these deals for those who share photos from your opening party on social media and tag your salon.
