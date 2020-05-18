Almost everyone is wondering how the coronavirus is affecting SEO strategies that they’ve implemented prior to the pandemic. The answer is, it really depends. Your rankings on search engine results may be dropping. For certain businesses, you may be suffering a greater hit. Don’t fret, there are five ways SEO can be helpful amid COVID-19.
1. Incorporate Pandemic-Related Keywords
With SEO being a tested branding tool, the coronavirus outbreak doesn’t have to take away from that advantage. You simply need to know how to use SEO throughout these chaotic and troubling times. People are online now more than ever since they are confined to their homes. Non-essential brick and mortar stores have shut down— but the internet has not.
A little bit of tweaking and a few adjustments to your pre-existing SEO will decrease the chances of your site experiencing diminished traffic results. If you’re able to optimize specific keywords about the pandemic, safety precautions, and updated news— this will benefit SEO during COVID-19.
2. Bring in the SEO Specialists
Hiring a business that specializes in SEO will help your own business flourish amid these trying times. White Label SEO Reseller is an organic SEO company that provides link building for marketing agencies, as well as SEO resellers to be used under their own brand.
They create high-quality content, with at least one image, containing backlinks to your site. Backlinks are links that are strategically placed within articles and blog posts. And they lead directly back to your site. Search engines take note of how many backlinks exist specifically for your site, as it helps them determine just how relevant your website is. The more backlinks, the more likely your site is to appear on the first page of Google, or other search engines' results.
3. You Can Show Compassion
Before the outbreak, businesses used phrases like “we care about our valued customers; we understand.” Now is the time for you to really mean those words. Your customers visit your site, receive newsletters, and likely leave you good reviews. In caring about your valued customers, now isn’t the time to create content that is practically shoving products down their throat.
You want to show empathy. Post content on your website that expresses your true understanding of what they’re going through. The world is wreaking havoc and you want to be a friend right now, not a marketer. Using empathetic SEO key phrases will attract people to your site, and they’ll peruse your pages for a longer period of time. Your kindness will bring them back when the pandemic comes to an end.
4. Optimize Your Site Accordingly
Prior to COVID-19, you utilized SEO to get better search engine rankings and promote your business. Now, you may want to fine-tune things just a bit. The whole world is stressed and afraid, understandably. Making your site easier to navigate, even easier than before, will help your customers.
You also want to assure that all of your content is relevant to the present. Incorporate a banner (or a pop-up) on the top of your homepage. This banner will inform people of how your company is actively taking steps in addressing the outbreak— and keeping all of the employees' and customers' safety a priority. This is another way SEO is helpful during coronavirus.
5. Conduct Research On Keywords
You will want to conduct research on the best COVID-19 keywords to use before creating content related to the virus. Yes, I know we said to incorporate pandemic-related phrases. But throwing in the word “coronavirus” isn’t going to improve your rankings. There are too many sites with that exact word already being used. You’ll have to get specific.
The key to the best keywords is making them relevant to your business. If you sell beauty products, you can create content titled, “How is the Coronavirus Impacting the Beauty Industry,” rather than “What Are Symptoms of the Coronavirus?” See the difference?
You’re SEO doesn’t need to plummet because of our new reality. You can actually use it to your advantage while still being sympathetic and compassionate in the process.
