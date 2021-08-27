After a year of masks, social distancing and online classes pervading their freshman experience, the Class of 2024 faces one additional challenge — their class photo.
On Wednesday, Aug. 25 from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m., Texas A&M Class Councils gathered the Class of 2024 to take the annual class photo, composed of about 4,000 sophomores. In addition to being rescheduled a year later due to COVID-19, the event, traditionally held on the turf in Kyle Field, was relocated to the Hall of Champions after light rain and lightning forced the event inside. Sophomore Class President Christian Newton said the Class of 2024 is defined by resiliency after facing many abnormal conditions their whole lives.
“We started off in [Kyle Field] plaza and saw we were packing it, there were at least 3,500 to 4,000 students here,” Newton said. “I walked outside and saw the rain and said, ‘You’ve got to be kidding me.’ The Class of 2024 was born from the ashes of 9/11, we graduated during a global pandemic and our entire freshman year was in shambles. I don’t even know what normal looks like anymore.”
Newton said the Spirit of the 12th Man shines through the Class of 2024.
“To see that many sophomores together at one time sawing them off, without the Aggie Band, and forming the number two and four … says something about the university and the commitment that our students make,” Newton said.
Agriculture business sophomore Aubrey Hampton said it was nerve wracking to see so many members of the Class of 2024 in one place since they didn’t have the opportunity to attend many social events in the past year.
“It really shows how good our class is at adapting, which is one thing I take from tonight,” Hampton said. “Even though we didn’t get to go to Kyle Field and take the photo, we’ll all remember this.”
Starting her classes in person is what Hampton said she’s most excited to experience during her first fully in-person collegiate semester on campus.
“I’m a nerd to start my classes, I can’t wait,” Hampton said. “I’ve always loved the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences. It’s so welcoming. I’m also excited for Breakaway to be back and all the clubs and intramural sports. I’m just excited to get involved in everything but also balance my plate.”
Communication junior Lauren Moore said working the class photo as part of Class Councils was chaotic.
“We’ve been making revised plans and making sure we can get this done for the students,” Moore said. “It’s really exciting that the Class of ‘24 ... can finally come together. They’re all gathered outside for the first time in person together, which is really exciting.”
